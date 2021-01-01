Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900K or Core i5 10500: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10900K vs i5 10500

Intel Core i9 10900K
VS
Intel Core i5 10500
Intel Core i9 10900K
Intel Core i5 10500

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K with 10-cores against the 3.1 GHz i5 10500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10500 and 10900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
  • 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1355 vs 1154 points
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 10900K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +91%
6516
Core i5 10500
3410
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +12%
3168
Core i5 10500
2819
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +80%
24067
Core i5 10500
13347
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +18%
1375
Core i5 10500
1162
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +66%
10648
Core i5 10500
6403

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900K and i5 10500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 May 1, 2020
Launch price 488 USD 192 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Comet Lake
Model number i9-10900K i5-10500
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 31x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900K official page Intel Core i5 10500 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 10700K or Core i9 10900K
2. Core i7 10875H or Core i9 10900K
3. Core i9 9900K or Core i9 10900K
4. Core i9 10900X or Core i9 10900K
5. Core i7 10700 or Core i9 10900K
6. Ryzen 7 3700X or Core i5 10500
7. Core i5 10600K or Core i5 10500
8. Ryzen 5 3600X or Core i5 10500
9. Core i7 10700 or Core i5 10500
10. Core i5 10500T or Core i5 10500

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10500 or i9 10900K?
EnglishРусский