Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900K or Core i5 1135G7: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10900K vs i5 1135G7

Intel Core i9 10900K
VS
Intel Core i5 1135G7
Intel Core i9 10900K
Intel Core i5 1135G7

We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K (desktop) with 10-cores against the 0.9-2.4 GHz i5 1135G7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1135G7 and 10900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Core i9 10900K – 28 vs 125 Watt
  • More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +263%
18033
Core i5 1135G7
4961
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +140%
23799
Core i5 1135G7
9928
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +151%
10768
Core i5 1135G7
4283

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900K and i5 1135G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 September 2, 2020
Launch price 488 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i9-10900K i5-1135G7
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU

Performance

Cores 10 4
Threads 20 8
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 9-24x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 192 640
TMUs 24 40
ROPs 3 20
Execution Units 24 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 10900K
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 1135G7 +271%
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900K official page Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 9 3900X or Core i9 10900K
2. Ryzen 7 5800X or Core i9 10900K
3. Core i9 9900K or Core i9 10900K
4. Core i7 11700K or Core i9 10900K
5. Core i7 1065G7 or Core i5 1135G7
6. Ryzen 5 4600H or Core i5 1135G7
7. Core i7 1160G7 or Core i5 1135G7
8. Ryzen 7 4700U or Core i5 1135G7
9. Core i5 1035G1 or Core i5 1135G7

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1135G7 or i9 10900K?
EnglishРусский