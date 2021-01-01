Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900K or Core i5 11500: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10900K vs i5 11500

Intel Core i9 10900K
VS
Intel Core i5 11500
Intel Core i9 10900K
Intel Core i5 11500

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K with 10-cores against the 2.7 GHz i5 11500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11500 and 10900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 10900K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 750 integrated graphics: 0.46 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1625 vs 1364 points
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +83%
18033
Core i5 11500
9828
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +34%
23799
Core i5 11500
17740
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K
1354
Core i5 11500 +19%
1611
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +39%
10768
Core i5 11500
7750

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900K and i5 11500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 March 16, 2021
Launch price 488 USD 192 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i9-10900K i5-11500
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 27x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 900 MHz
Shading Units 192 256
TMUs 24 64
ROPs 3 32
Execution Units 24 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 10900K
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 11500 +21%
0.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900K official page Intel Core i5 11500 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

