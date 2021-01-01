Intel Core i9 10900K vs i5 12600KF
We compared two 10-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600KF
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Around 31 GB/s (68%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1428
Core i5 12600KF +31%
1877
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15379
Core i5 12600KF +15%
17624
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3188
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
24236
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1383
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10954
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-10900K
|i5-12600KF
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|10
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|9728K (shared)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900K official page
|Intel Core i5 12600KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
