Intel Core i9 10900K vs i5 8400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K with 10-cores against the 2.8 GHz i5 8400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
75
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
23
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
- Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
- Has 11 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 physical cores more
- 32% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 10900K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +31%
545
417
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +184%
6518
2295
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +32%
3200
2422
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +162%
24503
9367
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +36%
1406
1036
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +156%
11259
4398
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|488 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900K
|i5-8400
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900K official page
|Intel Core i5 8400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
