Intel Core i9 10900K vs i5 9600KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K with 10-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 9600KF with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Has 11 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600KF
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 10900K – 95 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +13%
545
482
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +146%
6518
2652
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +12%
3200
2858
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +121%
24503
11066
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +16%
1406
1208
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +110%
11259
5367
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|488 USD
|269 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900K
|i5-9600KF
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900K official page
|Intel Core i5 9600KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
