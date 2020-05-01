Intel Core i9 10900K vs i7 10510U
We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K (desktop) with 10-cores against the 1.8 GHz i7 10510U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
- Has 6 physical cores more
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
- Around 4.14 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
- Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Core i9 10900K – 15 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +22%
542
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +326%
6380
1499
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +32%
3163
2401
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +240%
23797
6995
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +84%
1373
747
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +288%
11016
2842
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|August 21, 2019
|Launch price
|488 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900K
|i7-10510U
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|10
|4
|Threads
|20
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900K official page
|Intel Core i7 10510U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
