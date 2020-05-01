Intel Core i9 10900K vs i7 10700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K with 10-cores against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700K with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +4%
545
522
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +32%
6518
4923
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +3%
3200
3120
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +23%
24503
19955
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +9%
1406
1295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +24%
11259
9107
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|488 USD
|389 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900K
|i7-10700K
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900K official page
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
