Intel Core i9 10900K vs i7 10850H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K (desktop) with 10-cores against the 2.7 GHz i7 10850H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i9 10900K – 45 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +10%
545
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +125%
6518
2894
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +12%
3200
2859
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +86%
24503
13149
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +17%
1406
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +101%
11259
5591
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|488 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900K
|i7-10850H
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900K official page
|Intel Core i7 10850H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 10700K vs Intel Core i9 10900K
- Intel Core i7 10875H vs Intel Core i9 10900K
- Intel Core i9 9900K vs Intel Core i9 10900K
- Intel Core i9 10900X vs Intel Core i9 10900K
- Intel Core i7 10700 vs Intel Core i9 10900K
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS vs Intel Core i7 10850H
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H vs Intel Core i7 10850H
- AMD Ryzen 9 4900H vs Intel Core i7 10850H
- Intel Core i9 9880H vs Intel Core i7 10850H
- AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS vs Intel Core i7 10850H