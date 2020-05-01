Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900K or Core i7 10850H: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10900K vs i7 10850H

We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K (desktop) with 10-cores against the 2.7 GHz i7 10850H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10850H and 10900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i9 10900K – 45 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +125%
6518
Core i7 10850H
2894
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +86%
24503
Core i7 10850H
13149
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +101%
11259
Core i7 10850H
5591

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900K and i7 10850H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 April 2, 2020
Launch price 488 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Comet Lake
Model number i9-10900K i7-10850H
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 5.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) -
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900K official page Intel Core i7 10850H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 10850H or i9 10900K?
