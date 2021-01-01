Intel Core i9 10900K vs i7 10870H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K (desktop) with 10-cores against the 2.2 GHz i7 10870H (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1428 vs 1282 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10870H
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i9 10900K – 45 vs 125 Watt
- Newer - released 5-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +11%
531
480
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +69%
6233
3689
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +16%
3212
2775
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +53%
24024
15727
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +12%
1454
1301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +44%
11398
7888
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|September 10, 2020
|Launch price
|488 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900K
|i7-10870H
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900K official page
|Intel Core i7 10870H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
