We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K (desktop) with 10-cores against the 3.0-3.3 GHz i7 11370H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11370H and 10900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
  • Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Core i9 10900K – 35 vs 125 Watt
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +182%
6233
Core i7 11370H
2213
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +85%
24024
Core i7 11370H
13005
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +136%
11398
Core i7 11370H
4821

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900K and i7 11370H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 January 12, 2021
Launch price 488 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Tiger Lake H35
Model number i9-10900K i7-11370H
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96

Performance

Cores 10 4
Threads 20 8
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.0-3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 30-33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 28-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900K official page Intel Core i7 11370H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 11370H or i9 10900K?
