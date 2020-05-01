Intel Core i9 10900K vs i7 1165G7
We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K (desktop) with 10-cores against the 2.8 GHz i7 1165G7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
- Has 6 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Core i9 10900K – 15 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +9%
545
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +154%
6518
2564
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3200
Core i7 1165G7 +2%
3255
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +89%
24503
12932
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1406
Core i7 1165G7 +8%
1524
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +120%
11259
5122
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|488 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i9-10900K
|i7-1165G7
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|10
|4
|Threads
|20
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900K official page
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
