Intel Core i9 10900K vs i7 11700
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K with 10-cores against the 2.5 GHz i7 11700 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 10900K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1653 vs 1428 points
- Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
531
Core i7 11700 +11%
592
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +14%
6233
5466
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +37%
3212
2342
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +14%
24024
21004
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1454
Core i7 11700 +14%
1664
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +17%
11398
9744
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|488 USD
|323 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900K
|i7-11700
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900K official page
|Intel Core i7 11700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3