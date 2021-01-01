Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900K or Core i7 11700: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10900K
VS
Intel Core i7 11700
Intel Core i9 10900K
Intel Core i7 11700

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K with 10-cores against the 2.5 GHz i7 11700 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11700 and 10900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 10900K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1653 vs 1428 points
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +14%
6233
Core i7 11700
5466
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +37%
3212
Core i7 11700
2342
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +14%
24024
Core i7 11700
21004
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K
1454
Core i7 11700 +14%
1664
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +17%
11398
Core i7 11700
9744

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900K and i7 11700

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 March 16, 2021
Launch price 488 USD 323 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i9-10900K i7-11700
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900K official page Intel Core i7 11700 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

