We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K with 10-cores against the 2.5 GHz i7 11700F with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700F
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 10900K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 March 16, 2021
Launch price 488 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i9-10900K i7-11700F
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900K official page Intel Core i7 11700F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

