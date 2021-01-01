Intel Core i9 10900K vs i7 1185G7
We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K (desktop) with 10-cores against the 1.2-3.0 GHz i7 1185G7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
- Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Core i9 10900K – 28 vs 125 Watt
- More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Newer - released 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1512 vs 1364 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1403
Core i7 1185G7 +2%
1432
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +218%
18033
5673
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +9%
3150
2893
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +118%
23799
10942
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1354
Core i7 1185G7 +12%
1511
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +108%
10768
5170
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|488 USD
|426 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i9-10900K
|i7-1185G7
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|10
|4
|Threads
|20
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|12-30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1100-1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|768
|TMUs
|24
|48
|ROPs
|3
|24
|Execution Units
|24
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900K official page
|Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
