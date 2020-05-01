Intel Core i9 10900K vs i7 6900K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K with 10-cores against the 3.2 GHz i7 6900K with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
- Newer - released 3 years and 11 months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- 43% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i7 6900K – 125 vs 140 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6900K
- Supports quad-channel memory
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
545
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
6518
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +36%
3200
2361
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +81%
24503
13501
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +38%
1406
1022
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +46%
11259
7706
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 30, 2016
|Launch price
|488 USD
|1089 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Broadwell E
|Model number
|i9-10900K
|i7-6900K
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-2011-3
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|140 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900K official page
|Intel Core i7 6900K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|40
