We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K with 10-cores against the 3.2 GHz i7 6900K with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6900K and 10900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
  • Newer - released 3 years and 11 months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 43% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i7 6900K – 125 vs 140 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6900K
  • Supports quad-channel memory

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +36%
3200
Core i7 6900K
2361
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +81%
24503
Core i7 6900K
13501
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +38%
1406
Core i7 6900K
1022
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +46%
11259
Core i7 6900K
7706

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900K and i7 6900K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 May 30, 2016
Launch price 488 USD 1089 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Broadwell E
Model number i9-10900K i7-6900K
Socket BGA-1200 LGA-2011-3
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 32x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 140 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2133
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900K official page Intel Core i7 6900K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 40

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 6900K or i9 10900K?
