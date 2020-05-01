Intel Core i9 10900K vs i7 7700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K with 10-cores against the 4.2 GHz i7 7700K with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
- Newer - released 3 years and 4 months later
- Has 6 physical cores more
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Around 10.04 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700K
- Consumes up to 27% less energy than the Core i9 10900K – 91 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +18%
542
461
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +192%
6380
2186
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +14%
3163
2765
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +148%
23797
9591
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +16%
1373
1181
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +141%
11016
4578
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|488 USD
|350 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900K
|i7-7700K
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|10
|4
|Threads
|20
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|42 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|100x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|91 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900K official page
|Intel Core i7 7700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
