Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900K or Core i7 7800X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10900K vs i7 7800X

Intel Core i9 10900K
Intel Core i9 10900K
VS
Intel Core i7 7800X
Intel Core i7 7800X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K with 10-cores against the 3.5 GHz i7 7800X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7800X and 10900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
  • Newer - released 2 years and 11 months later
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • 32% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i7 7800X – 125 vs 140 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7800X
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 33.67 GB/s (74%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +131%
6518
Core i7 7800X
2819
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +31%
3200
Core i7 7800X
2452
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +93%
24503
Core i7 7800X
12709
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +29%
1406
Core i7 7800X
1091
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +81%
11259
Core i7 7800X
6211

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900K and i7 7800X

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 May 30, 2017
Launch price 488 USD 389 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Skylake
Model number i9-10900K i7-7800X
Socket BGA-1200 LGA-2066
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 35x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 140 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 79.47 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900K official page Intel Core i7 7800X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 28
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 7800X or i9 10900K?
EnglishРусский