Intel Core i9 10900K vs i7 8700
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K with 10-cores against the 3.2 GHz i7 8700 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
61
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
- Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 10900K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +13%
545
482
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +81%
6518
3606
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +18%
3200
2722
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +83%
24503
13360
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +20%
1406
1172
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +78%
11259
6328
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|488 USD
|303 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900K
|i7-8700
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900K official page
|Intel Core i7 8700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
