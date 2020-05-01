Intel Core i9 10900K vs i7 8700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K with 10-cores against the 3.7 GHz i7 8700K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
- Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 10900K – 95 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +5%
545
517
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +90%
6518
3425
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +13%
3200
2844
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +74%
24503
14112
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +16%
1406
1207
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +62%
11259
6971
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|488 USD
|359 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900K
|i7-8700K
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900K official page
|Intel Core i7 8700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
3 (30%)
7 (70%)
Total votes: 10
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 10900K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Intel Core i9 10900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Intel Core i9 10900K or i9 10850K
- Intel Core i9 10900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Intel Core i9 10900K or i9 10980HK
- Intel Core i7 8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i7 8700K or i7 10700K
- Intel Core i7 8700K or i5 10600K
- Intel Core i7 8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Intel Core i7 8700K or i5 10400