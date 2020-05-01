Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900K or Core i7 9700: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10900K vs i7 9700

Intel Core i9 10900K
Intel Core i9 10900K
VS
Intel Core i7 9700
Intel Core i7 9700

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K with 10-cores against the 3 GHz i7 9700 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9700 and 10900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
  • Newer - released 1 year later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 10900K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +77%
6380
Core i7 9700
3600
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +14%
3163
Core i7 9700
2782
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +76%
23797
Core i7 9700
13530
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +15%
1373
Core i7 9700
1195
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +65%
11016
Core i7 9700
6689

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900K and i7 9700

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 April 23, 2019
Launch price 488 USD 323 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i9-10900K i7-9700
Socket BGA-1200 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 20 8
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900K official page Intel Core i7 9700 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 9700 or i9 10900K?
EnglishРусский