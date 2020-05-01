Intel Core i9 10900K vs i7 9800X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K with 10-cores against the 3.8 GHz i7 9800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i7 9800X – 125 vs 165 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9800X
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 33.67 GB/s (74%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +19%
545
459
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +48%
6518
4390
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +19%
3200
2685
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +33%
24503
18393
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +21%
1406
1158
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +39%
11259
8080
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|October 8, 2018
|Launch price
|488 USD
|599 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i9-10900K
|i7-9800X
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|17MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|165 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|79.47 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900K official page
|Intel Core i7 9800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|44
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
