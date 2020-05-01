Intel Core i9 10900K vs i9 10850K
We compared two 10-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900K against the 3.6 GHz i9 10850K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +1%
545
541
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +2%
6518
6386
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +4%
3200
3068
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +7%
24503
22905
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900K +5%
1406
1341
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900K +11%
11259
10136
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 27, 2020
|Launch price
|488 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900K
|i9-10850K
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|10
|10
|Threads
|20
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|5.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900K official page
|Intel Core i9 10850K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
