Intel Core i9 10900KF vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900KF with 10-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900KF
- Has 4 physical cores more
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 10900KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
521
Ryzen 5 5600X +14%
593
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +44%
6209
4308
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3091
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23344
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1376
Ryzen 5 5600X +19%
1631
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +38%
10728
7782
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|472 USD
|299 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-10900KF
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 10900KF vs Intel Core i9 10900K
- Intel Core i9 10900KF vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Intel Core i9 10900KF vs AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Intel Core i9 10900KF vs Intel Core i9 10900
- Intel Core i9 10900KF vs Intel Core i9 10900F
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs Intel Core i5 10600K
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs Intel Core i7 10700