Intel Core i9 10900KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900KF with 10-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900KF
- Newer - released 10 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i9 10900KF – 105 vs 125 Watt
- Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +5%
533
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +25%
6414
5120
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +15%
3146
2744
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +2%
23756
23398
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +3%
1376
1338
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +19%
10951
9225
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|472 USD
|399 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10900KF
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2
Сompetitors
- Core i7 10700K or Core i9 10900KF
- Core i9 10850K or Core i9 10900KF
- Core i9 10900X or Core i9 10900KF
- Ryzen 9 3900XT or Core i9 10900KF
- Core i7 10700KF or Core i9 10900KF
- Ryzen 7 3700X or Ryzen 7 3800X
- Ryzen 9 3900X or Ryzen 7 3800X
- Ryzen 5 3600XT or Ryzen 7 3800X
- Ryzen 7 3800XT or Ryzen 7 3800X
- Core i7 10700F or Ryzen 7 3800X