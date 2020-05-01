Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900KF or Ryzen 7 5800X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10900KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900KF with 10-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X and 10900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900KF
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i9 10900KF – 105 vs 125 Watt
  • Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +8%
10891
Ryzen 7 5800X
10127

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900KF and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 October 8, 2020
Launch price 472 USD 449 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 3
Model number i9-10900KF -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900KF official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Intel Core i9 10900KF?
