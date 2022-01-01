Intel Core i9 10900KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900KF with 10-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
- Has 76 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i9 10900KF – 105 vs 125 Watt
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1639 vs 1388 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1503
1503
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +17%
17383
14908
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +25%
3155
2531
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +3%
23690
22985
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1395
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +18%
1643
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10748
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +5%
11320
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i9-10900KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|96MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|24
