Intel Core i9 10900KF vs AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900KF with 10-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900KF
- Newer - released 5 months later
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Has 44 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 6 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i9 10900KF – 105 vs 125 Watt
- Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +2%
533
521
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
6414
Ryzen 9 3950X +43%
9180
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +15%
3146
2745
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23756
Ryzen 9 3950X +67%
39744
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +6%
1376
1300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10951
Ryzen 9 3950X +37%
14956
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|November 25, 2019
|Launch price
|472 USD
|749 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10900KF
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|16
|Threads
|20
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
