Intel Core i9 10900KF vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900KF with 10-cores against the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX with 24-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900KF
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Consumes up to 50% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX – 125 vs 250 Watt
- More than 32 °C higher critical temperature
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 44 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 14 physical cores more
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 41.62 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +22%
533
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
6414
10100
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +37%
3146
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23756
28007
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +41%
1376
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +8%
10951
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|October 1, 2018
|Launch price
|472 USD
|1299 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i9-10900KF
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|sTR4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|24
|Threads
|20
|48
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|250 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|68°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|87.42 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900KF official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|60
