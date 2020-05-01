Intel Core i9 10900KF vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900KF with 10-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X with 24-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900KF
- Consumes up to 55% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3960X – 125 vs 280 Watt
- Newer - released 5 months later
- More than 32 °C higher critical temperature
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X
- Has 108 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 14 physical cores more
- Around 49.57 GB/s (108%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +2%
533
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
6414
Ryzen Threadripper 3960X +112%
13621
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +16%
3146
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23756
Ryzen Threadripper 3960X +138%
56429
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +6%
1376
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10951
Ryzen Threadripper 3960X +106%
22569
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|November 25, 2019
|Launch price
|472 USD
|1399 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10900KF
|3960X
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|sTRX4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|24
|Threads
|20
|48
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|128MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|23.5 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|280 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|68°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|95.37 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900KF official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|64
