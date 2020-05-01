Intel Core i9 10900KF vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900KF with 10-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X with 64-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900KF
- Consumes up to 55% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X – 125 vs 280 Watt
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
- Has 54 physical cores more
- Has 108 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 49.57 GB/s (108%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +6%
533
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
6414
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +294%
25263
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +22%
3146
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23756
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +242%
81158
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +9%
1376
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10951
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +115%
23555
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 10, 2020
|Launch price
|472 USD
|3990 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10900KF
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|sTRX4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|64
|Threads
|20
|128
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|128MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|280 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|95.37 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900KF official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|88
