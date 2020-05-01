Intel Core i9 10900KF vs i5 10500
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900KF with 10-cores against the 3.1 GHz i5 10500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 10900KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +11%
516
463
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +85%
6199
3351
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +14%
3084
2715
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +75%
23181
13263
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +26%
1376
1091
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +81%
10781
5957
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|472 USD
|192 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900KF
|i5-10500
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900KF official page
|Intel Core i5 10500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
