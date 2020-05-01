Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900KF or Core i5 10500: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900KF with 10-cores against the 3.1 GHz i5 10500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10500 and 10900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900KF
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 10900KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +75%
23181
Core i5 10500
13263
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +81%
10781
Core i5 10500
5957

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900KF and i5 10500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 May 1, 2020
Launch price 472 USD 192 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Comet Lake
Model number i9-10900KF i5-10500
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 31x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900KF official page Intel Core i5 10500 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

