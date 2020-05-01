Intel Core i9 10900KF vs i5 10600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900KF with 10-cores against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900KF
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +4%
521
500
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +75%
6209
3553
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +6%
3091
2907
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +62%
23344
14376
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +5%
1376
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +59%
10728
6757
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|472 USD
|262 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900KF
|i5-10600K
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900KF official page
|Intel Core i5 10600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 10900KF or Intel Core i9 10900K
- Intel Core i9 10900KF or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Intel Core i9 10900KF or AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Intel Core i9 10900KF or Intel Core i9 10900
- Intel Core i9 10900KF or Intel Core i9 10900F
- Intel Core i5 10600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 10600K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Intel Core i5 10600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- Intel Core i5 10600K or AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- Intel Core i5 10600K or Intel Core i7 10700