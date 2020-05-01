Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900KF or Core i5 10600K: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900KF with 10-cores against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900KF
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +62%
23344
Core i5 10600K
14376
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 May 1, 2020
Launch price 472 USD 262 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Comet Lake
Model number i9-10900KF i5-10600K
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 4.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 41x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900KF official page Intel Core i5 10600K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

