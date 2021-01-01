Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900KF or Core i5 11600: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10900KF vs i5 11600

Intel Core i9 10900KF
VS
Intel Core i5 11600
Intel Core i9 10900KF
Intel Core i5 11600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900KF with 10-cores against the 2.8 GHz i5 11600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11600 and 10900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900KF
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 10900KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1570 vs 1348 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +26%
23523
Core i5 11600
18623
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +73%
10577
Core i5 11600
6103

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900KF and i5 11600

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 March 16, 2021
Launch price 472 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i9-10900KF i5-11600
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 28x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900KF official page Intel Core i5 11600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

