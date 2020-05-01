Intel Core i9 10900KF vs i5 9600KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900KF with 10-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 9600KF with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900KF
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Has 11 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600KF
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 10900KF – 95 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +11%
533
482
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +142%
6414
2652
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +10%
3146
2858
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +115%
23756
11066
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +14%
1376
1208
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +104%
10951
5367
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|472 USD
|269 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900KF
|i5-9600KF
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900KF official page
|Intel Core i5 9600KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
