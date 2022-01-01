Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900KF or Core i7 12700KF: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900KF with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700KF with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12700KF and 10900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900KF
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Around 31 GB/s (68%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1942 vs 1388 points
  • Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900KF
17383
Core i7 12700KF +31%
22844
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900KF
23690
Core i7 12700KF +44%
34006
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900KF
10748
Core i7 12700KF +34%
14390
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900KF and i7 12700KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i9-10900KF i7-12700KF
Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 10 12
Threads 20 20
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900KF official page Intel Core i7 12700KF official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 12700KF or i9 10900KF?
