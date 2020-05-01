Intel Core i9 10900KF vs i9 10900
We compared two 10-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900KF against the 2.8 GHz i9 10900. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 10900KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
533
535
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +8%
6414
5915
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3146
Core i9 10900 +1%
3171
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +11%
23756
21409
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +2%
1376
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +3%
10951
10608
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|472 USD
|439 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900KF
|i9-10900
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|10
|10
|Threads
|20
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|5.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900KF official page
|Intel Core i9 10900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2
Сompetitors
- Core i7 10700K vs Core i9 10900KF
- Core i9 10850K vs Core i9 10900KF
- Core i9 10900X vs Core i9 10900KF
- Core i9 10900F vs Core i9 10900KF
- Core i9 10900T vs Core i9 10900KF
- Ryzen 7 3700X vs Core i9 10900
- Ryzen 9 3900X vs Core i9 10900
- Ryzen 9 3950X vs Core i9 10900
- Core i9 10980HK vs Core i9 10900
- Ryzen 9 3900XT vs Core i9 10900