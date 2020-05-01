Intel Core i9 10900KF vs i9 10900F
We compared two 10-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900KF against the 2.8 GHz i9 10900F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- More than 28 °C higher critical temperature
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900F
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 10900KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
533
535
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +8%
6414
5915
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3146
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23756
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +5%
1376
1307
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900KF +8%
10951
10116
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|472 USD
|422 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900KF
|i9-10900F
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|10
|Threads
|20
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|72°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900KF official page
|Intel Core i9 10900F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|40
