Intel Core i9 10900KF vs i9 10900K
We compared two 10-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900KF against the 3.7 GHz i9 10900K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
533
545
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
6414
6518
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3146
3200
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23756
Core i9 10900K +3%
24503
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1376
1406
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10951
Core i9 10900K +3%
11259
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|472 USD
|488 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900KF
|i9-10900K
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|10
|10
|Threads
|20
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900KF official page
|Intel Core i9 10900K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
