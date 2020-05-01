Intel Core i9 10900T vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i9 10900T with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900T
- Newer - released 10 months later
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
473
Ryzen 5 3600 +2%
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900T +33%
4768
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900T +3%
2685
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17043
Ryzen 5 3600 +5%
17906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1238
Ryzen 5 3600 +4%
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900T +23%
9036
7365
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|439 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10900T
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900T official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
