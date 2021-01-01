Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900T or Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10900T vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i9 10900T with 10-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4650GE and 10900T
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900T
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • Around 2.09 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900T and AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 July 21, 2020
Launch price 439 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i9-10900T -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 1.9 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900T official page AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE or Intel Core i9 10900T?
