Intel Core i9 10900T vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
We compared two CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i9 10900T (desktop) with 10-cores against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800U (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900T
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i9 10900T – 15 vs 35 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
472
Ryzen 7 4800U +2%
480
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900T +55%
4844
3129
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2548
Ryzen 7 4800U +4%
2644
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15574
Ryzen 7 4800U +12%
17414
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900T +4%
1205
1154
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900T +34%
7998
5964
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|439 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10900T
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900T official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
