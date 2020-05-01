Intel Core i9 10900T vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i9 10900T with 10-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900T
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900X – 35 vs 105 Watt
- Newer - released 10 months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Has 44 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
473
Ryzen 9 3900X +9%
517
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4768
Ryzen 9 3900X +49%
7111
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2685
Ryzen 9 3900X +2%
2733
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17043
Ryzen 9 3900X +93%
32930
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1238
Ryzen 9 3900X +4%
1284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9036
Ryzen 9 3900X +36%
12300
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|439 USD
|499 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10900T
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|12
|Threads
|20
|24
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900T official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
