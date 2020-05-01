Intel Core i9 10900T vs i5 10210U
We compared two CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i9 10900T (desktop) with 10-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 10210U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900T
- Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 6 physical cores more
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Around 4.14 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i9 10900T – 15 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900T +13%
473
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900T +267%
4768
1300
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900T +19%
2685
2259
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900T +162%
17043
6497
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900T +19%
1238
1044
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900T +194%
9036
3074
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|August 21, 2019
|Launch price
|439 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900T
|i5-10210U
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|10
|4
|Threads
|20
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900T official page
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
