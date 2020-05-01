Intel Core i9 10900T vs i5 10500T
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i9 10900T with 10-cores against the 2.3 GHz i5 10500T with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900T
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 3% less energy than the Core i5 10500T – 35 vs 36 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900T +19%
473
399
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900T +67%
4768
2859
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900T +11%
2685
2419
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900T +57%
17043
10835
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900T +29%
1238
957
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900T +91%
9036
4732
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|439 USD
|192 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900T
|i5-10500T
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD 630
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|36 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900T official page
|Intel Core i5 10500T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
