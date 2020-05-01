Intel Core i9 10900T vs i7 10700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i9 10900T with 10-cores against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700K with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900T
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 35 vs 125 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
473
Core i7 10700K +10%
522
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4768
Core i7 10700K +3%
4923
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2685
Core i7 10700K +16%
3120
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17043
Core i7 10700K +17%
19955
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1238
Core i7 10700K +5%
1295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9036
Core i7 10700K +1%
9107
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|439 USD
|389 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900T
|i7-10700K
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900T official page
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
