Intel Core i9 10900T vs i7 1165G7
We compared two CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i9 10900T (desktop) with 10-cores against the 2.8 GHz i7 1165G7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900T
- Has 6 physical cores more
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i9 10900T – 15 vs 35 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
473
Core i7 1165G7 +5%
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900T +86%
4768
2564
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2685
Core i7 1165G7 +21%
3255
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900T +32%
17043
12932
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1238
Core i7 1165G7 +23%
1524
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900T +76%
9036
5122
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|439 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i9-10900T
|i7-1165G7
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|10
|4
|Threads
|20
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900T official page
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1