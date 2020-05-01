Intel Core i9 10900T vs i9 10900F
We compared two 10-core desktop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i9 10900T against the 2.8 GHz i9 10900F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900T
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i9 10900F – 35 vs 65 Watt
- More than 28 °C higher critical temperature
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900F
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
473
Core i9 10900F +13%
535
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4768
Core i9 10900F +24%
5915
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2685
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17043
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1238
Core i9 10900F +6%
1307
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9036
Core i9 10900F +12%
10116
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|439 USD
|422 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900T
|i9-10900F
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|10
|Threads
|20
|20
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|72°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900T official page
|Intel Core i9 10900F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|40
