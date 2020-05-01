Intel Core i9 10900T vs i9 10900KF
We compared two 10-core desktop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz Intel Core i9 10900T against the 3.7 GHz i9 10900KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900T
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Core i9 10900KF – 35 vs 125 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
473
Core i9 10900KF +13%
533
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4768
Core i9 10900KF +35%
6414
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2685
Core i9 10900KF +17%
3146
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17043
Core i9 10900KF +39%
23756
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1238
Core i9 10900KF +11%
1376
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9036
Core i9 10900KF +21%
10951
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|439 USD
|472 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900T
|i9-10900KF
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|10
|Threads
|20
|20
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900T official page
|Intel Core i9 10900KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
