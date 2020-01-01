Intel Core i9 10900X vs AMD Ryzen 5 1600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i9 10900X with 10-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 1600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
65
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
28
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
50
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Newer - released 2 years and 6 months later
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 4 physical cores more
- 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 65 vs 165 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900X +37%
477
347
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +119%
5634
2573
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900X +32%
2721
2055
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +86%
22829
12258
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900X +18%
1119
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900X +101%
10412
5186
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|April 11, 2017
|Launch price
|590 USD
|219 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i9-10900X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 1600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
